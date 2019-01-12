Run for the Pacific at the Long Beach Polar Splash

Ready to take a dip in the January-cool ocean? You can, while also helping the community, on Saturday, Jan. 19.

What to Know Saturday, Jan. 19

10:40 a.m.

1 Granada Ave. in Long Beach

Did you open your eyes and stretch and yawn on the second day of the year, snug in the knowledge that every event involving running into a chilly body of water had wrapped on New Year's Day?

Alas, your confidence may have been misplaced, for while various polar-themed splashes and dips and ocean fundraisers do have a way of cropping up around the end of December, and on New Year's Day, too, such brrr-ful events can and do continue to show up in January, February, and even March around California.

Which means this: You'll need to reach deep inside and find your bravery, your can-do, and your willingness to dash straight into the Pacific Ocean, if you want to join the give-back, light-of-heart Long Beach Polar Splash.

The "give-back" part of this annual splash-around?

The Community Action Team, helmed by local give-backer Justin Rudd, will donate $5 per participant, to "your charity/organization/school," though you'll want to get a group of 15 people or more together.

But, nope, you don't have to be in a group to join. Read everything you need to know before slipping into your swimsuit on Saturday, Jan. 19 and making for 1 Granada Avenue.

Well, your swimsuit and a funny hat, or a full-on wacky costume, or something else. There are details and suggestions about attire here.

How cold will the ocean be? How much do you want to round up a lot of people you know for this, and make it a photo opp to remember?

And can you join the weekly beach clean-up, at 10 a.m., before the Polar Splash begins at 10:40? Because that would be super-nice if you chose to do that.

Just maybe, all of your cleaning-up efforts will warm your bones a bit, making you really, really ready to dash into the foam on a probably not-especially-warm-ish January Saturday morning.

