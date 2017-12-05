Wildfire Forces Closure of 5 Freeway in Santa Clarita

The 5 Freeway in Santa Clarita was shut down Tuesday morning as crews battled a brush fire that scorched 200 acres.

The blaze began shortly before 9:30 a.m. in the 25000 block of Rye Canyon Loop, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. The 5 Freeway was closed in both directions near State Route 126.

The fire dubbed the Rye Fire was burning in light to medium fuels amid heavy winds, adding to two other wildfires that have charred tens of thousands of acres in Southern California.

