A sport utility vehicle driver was killed after crashing into a Starbucks under construction early Wednesday in Fullerton.

Debris from the single-vehicle crash and fire was scattered throughout the intersection of Harbor and Brea boulevards. The driver was the SUV's lone occupant.

Details about the driver's identity were not immediately available.

Nearby streets were closed for the crash investigation.