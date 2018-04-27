SUV Crashes Through Garage, Two Seal Beach Homes

Two people in the SUV were injured in the early morning crash that awakened a neighborhood. Jonathan Gonzalez reports for Today in LA on Friday April 27, 2018.

A driver and passenger were injured when their SUV plowed into one home and then another Friday morning in Seal Beach.

Neighbors, many of whom were sleeping, said the early morning crash shattered the quiet of the Seal Beach neighborhood. Both homes and a garage were damaged, but there were no reports of injuries to residents.

"I came outside, and we tried to piece it together," a surprised resident told NBC4.

A woman and baby sleeping in the first house struck by the vehicle awoke to chaos.

"All of the sudden I heard this loud boom," said the woman. "The whole house shook. There was dust flying everywhere."

The SUV was towed away early Thursday. Details regarding its occupants' conditions were not immediately available.

Authorities said they are investigating whether the driver was under the influence.