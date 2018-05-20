S.U.V Hits, Kills 3-Year-Old Boy - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

S.U.V Hits, Kills 3-Year-Old Boy

By Rick Montanez

Published 11 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    S.U.V Hits, Kills 3-Year-Old Boy
    Newschopper4 Bravo

    A three-year-old boy was stuck by an S.U.V. and died as a result after the vehicle lost control on Sunday.

    The boy was walking with his mother on the sidewalk when the vehicle stuck him and then struck a house, according to LAPD. The child was transported to the hospital and later died.

    The driver of the vehicle was arrested on suspecion of driving under the influence. The incident occurred on the 400 block of West 92nd Street near Figuroa Street in South LA at approximately 5 p.m.

    As this is a developing story, please check back for updates.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices