S.U.V Hits, Kills 3-Year-Old Boy

A three-year-old boy was stuck by an S.U.V. and died as a result after the vehicle lost control on Sunday.

The boy was walking with his mother on the sidewalk when the vehicle stuck him and then struck a house, according to LAPD. The child was transported to the hospital and later died.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested on suspecion of driving under the influence. The incident occurred on the 400 block of West 92nd Street near Figuroa Street in South LA at approximately 5 p.m.

