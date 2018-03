A SWAT team has put an Anaheim neighborhood on lock-down as they try to get a potentially armed, barricaded man there to surrender. Hetty Chang reports for the NBC4 News at 11 on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. (Published Wednesday, Mar 7, 2018)

A SWAT team has put an Anaheim neighborhood on lock-down as they try to get a potentially armed, barricaded man there to surrender. Hetty Chang reports See More