Joshua Vaden, 30, is wanted by officials in Sacramento on suspicion of homicide. Investigators believe he may have fled to San Diego.

California law enforcement officials are searching for a homicide suspect from Sacramento who may have fled to San Diego’s border area, deputies said Wednesday.

The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department is seeking Joshua Vaden, 30, on a felony warrant for homicide. Investigators said the suspect is known to have fled in the past to the Los Angeles or San Diego border area.

San Diego County Crime Stoppers said Wednesday that the local agency is working with Sacramento authorities to find Vaden. Officials released a photo of Vaden to media outlets in hopes of tracking him down.

The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department describes Vaden as 5-foot-8 and 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Officials said he is a transient.

Vaden has a lengthy rap sheet that includes prior arrests for auto theft, resisting officers, carjacking, assault, battery, robbery, burglary, lewd and lascivious acts with a child, and failure to register as a sex offender. Sacramento investigators also said Vaden has gang affiliations.

Anyone with information on Vaden’s whereabouts can reach out to Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (800)-AA-CRIME or (916) 443-HELP. The number for San Diego County Crime Stoppers is (888) 580-8477.

Further details about the homicide Vaden is wanted for were not immediately released.