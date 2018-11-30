Safe Surrender Baby Meets His Heroes

A happy reunion for a family and firefighters in Tustin who took in an infant under The Safe Surrender program. This program allows parents to legally leave their infant at any California hospital or fire station within 72 hours of birth. This opened the door for Tim and Javier Salazar to become adoptive parents of a little boy. (Published Friday, Nov. 30, 2018)

Baby Noah was dropped of at a Tustin fire station when he was only two days old. A year later, him and his adoptive parents meet with the firefighters who received him as part of the Safe Surrender program.

The Safe Surrender program allows parents to legally leave their infant at any California hospital or fire station within 72 hours of birth. The Safely Surrendered Baby Law was signed into state law in 2006 and a total of 770 newborns have been saved from abandonment since then.

The program allowed Tim and Javier Salazar to adopt Noah.

“We just want them [biological parents] to know that he’s safe and happy,” Javier said. “They don’t have to worry about if they did or did not make the right decision, because they did.”

Baby Noah’s first birthday is Dec. 19.