PTC technology stops or slows trains and the technology has to be implemented by the end of 2018. Lolita Lopez reports for the NBC4 News at 5 on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. (Published Monday, Dec 18, 2017)

PTC technology stops or slows trains and the technology has to be implemented by the end of 2018. Lolita Lopez reports for the NBC4 News at 5 on... See More