Michael Brockers #90 of the Los Angeles Rams and Tyrunn Walker #95 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrate a stop during third quarter of the game against the New Orleans Saints at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 26, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Call them the streak busters.

Jared Goff threw for two touchdowns and the Los Angeles Rams snapped the New Orleans Saints eight-game winning streak with a 26-20 victory at the Coliseum on Sunday afternoon.

The matchup of first place teams featured the second and third best offenses in the NFL as the Rams and Saints are both top 5 in the league in points-per-game and yards-per-game this season.

The 62,006 fans in attendance were expecting a good old fashioned shootout, but it was the Rams defense that was the difference on Sunday as defensive coordinator Wade Phillips held Drew Brees and the Saints to just 10 points.

For the second straight week, Jared Goff, led the L.A. Rams offense down the field for a touchdown on the opening drive.

Goff capped off a 7-play, 59-yard opening score when he found Sammy Watkins on a slant over the middle for the game's first score.

A few minutes later, NFC Offensive Rookie of the Year frontrunner, Alvin Kamara, flashed his game-changing speed as he took the handoff from Brees 74-yards to the house for the Saints first touchdown of the game.

The Rams extended the lead to 17-7 midway through the second quarter when Goff found rookie wide receiver Josh Reynolds in the back of the end zone for his first career NFL touchdown.

Before the score, the drive was punctuated with a 53-yard over the shoulder pass from Goff to another rookie, Cooper Kupp, who caught the ball in stride to set up first-and-goal for the Rams.

The Saints made it interesting with a last minute touchdown from Brees to Kamara, but Watkins recovered the ensuing onside kick and the Rams held on for the victory.

Greg Zuerlein continued to show why he leads the NFL in field goal percentage and total points as the man known simply as "Leg-a-Tron" converted four field goals including a 50 and 49-yarder.

Robert Quinn recorded his fifth career sack against Drew Brees and Aaron Donald and Samson Ebukam also recorded sacks in the game.

The Dark McKnight

R&B recording artist, Brian McKnight sang the National Anthem in front of a nearly sellout crowd of 62,006 at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum before the game. (The Rams capped the capacity for the 2017 season at 65,000 despite the fact that the Coliseum fits over 80,000).

Up Next:

The Rams will travel to the desert to face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Dec. 3 at 1:25PM PST.

