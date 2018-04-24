Salt & Straw to Open at Downtown Disney

Craving a scoop of zazzy ice cream while in Anaheim? There's a Salt & Straw opening at the end of 2018.

As sure as a princess is going to wave at us from a float, and as sure as a ghost will attempt to catch a ride in our Doom Buggy, and as sure as a teacup spins, Downtown Disney District is always and forever bustling.

It matters not if it is sunrise or if the sun has long since set: Someone, often sporting a Mickey Mouse tee, is strolling the shop- and eatery-lined thoroughfare, a pedestrian area connecting the Disneyland Resort hotels to the theme parks.

But bustle harder, it shall, for Downtown Disney will be home to a brand-new "Four Diamond" Disney hotel in 2021, and, much sooner than that, a new Ballast Point Brewing Company as well as a Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer.

Both of those sip-and-eat spots are due in 2018, as is the newest Downtown Disney destination, which was just announced on April 24: Salt & Straw, the artisanal ice cream maker, will arrive in Anaheim "later in the year."

Indeed, the company, which employs offbeat and top-notch ingredients like lavender and olive oil, began in Portland in 2011. For sure, there are now several Southern California locations, including in Larchmont Village and the Arts District.

And, yes: People are often primed for treat eating when calling upon The Happiest Place on Earth, and anywhere in The Happiest Place on Earth's immediate orbit.

It's a pretty large immediate orbit, Disneyland easily rocks, as far as immediate orbits go.

Is this the first Salt & Straw in Orange County? Yes. Will the company's small-batch ethos continue at the Disneyland-adjacent location and its commitment to local schools? You bet.

Co-founder Kim Malek is looking forward to the company folding into the "inclusive and joyful culture" of the area, with a dedication to being "... the highlight of someone's day."

That day is often lengthy at Downtown Disney, when pedestrians are out early in the morning and late at night. That new tastes and treats will soon greet them feels appropriately, well, magical, and very much in vibe with the walkable destination.

