Salvadoran Man Achieves Dream of Becoming US Citizen After 40 Years

Israel De la Cruz came to this country almost 40 years ago fleeing the civil war in El Salvador and, although he has had a life full of difficulties, that did not stop him from fulfilling his desire to become a US citizen.

De la Cruz, currently 75 years old, does not have a job, a fixed place to live or relatives to support him. But that was not an impediment to completing the process to achieve naturalization.

"Despite so much ... they tell me, 'if you become a citizen they will give you more help' ... and I said, here I am present," said the elderly man, very excited, referring to the ceremony that took place on Tuesday 26 March in Los Angeles.

Although De La Cruz does not have relatives to support him, the CHIRLA organization helped him fulfill that long-awaited dream. His next goal is to register to vote in the next elections but also serve as an example to other people.

"The message I would give them is to make the effort to become citizens, because that is a dream that torments you," said De La Cruz. "We're going to make the votes grow because my vote was missing and you have to count it."