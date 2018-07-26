Sam Heughan Shows Off His Sense of Humor at 'The Spy Who Dumped Me' Premiere

Heartthrob Sam Heughan shows his softer side at "The Spy Who Dumped Me" premiere. (Published 14 minutes ago)

What to Know Sam Heughan is a fan of Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon.

The film was co-written by David Iserson and Susanna Fogel who also directed.

Season 4 of "Outlander" will not air until November 2018

Sam Heughan is known for his dramatic take on Jamie Fraser in the Starz hit show "Outlander." Now he's flexing a new muscle as Sebastian in the comedy, "The Spy Who Dumped Me."

The Spy Who Dumped Me Day 06

Photo credit: Hopper Stone, SMPSP

The film stars Mila Kunis and SNL's Kate McKinnon as two best friends who unwittingly become entangled in an international conspiracy when one of the women discovers the boyfriend who dumped her was actually a spy.

They suddenly find themselves immersed in the world of espionage and hilarious situations that bring them closer together as friends.

We asked Heughan if he gets to be funny in this film, he laughed and said, "That's for you to decide!" But he admits he does get to lighten up by the end of the movie.

Heughan says it was a dream come true to work with Kunis and McKinnon, two women he's been a fan of for a long time.

"The Spy Who Dumped Me" also stars Justin Theroux and opens nationwide on August 3. Watch our red carpet coverage to hear more from Sam Heughan and see clips from the film.