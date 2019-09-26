San Antonio Winery's Grape-Stompin' Harvest Festival

Hankering for a harvest-y happening for the 21-and-over set? Your wish shall be answered at San Antonio Winery on Saturday evening, Sept. 28.

What to Know Saturday, Sept. 28

5-9 p.m.

$75-$124

A harvest festival, at first glance, can seem like the gosh-darn gourdiest place on the planet.

There could be corn, too, for a maze, and apples for bobbing, and nostalgic games like the ring toss.

And while all of these elements do charm, sometimes a person desires a harvest-type happening to come with a glass of wine and/or the other pleasures of adulthood.

Those fall festivities are fewer, for sure, but one is bubbling up, like so many fizzy bubbles in a bottle, at San Antonio Winery on the final Saturday of September.

Sept. 28 is also the first Saturday of fall 2019, which means that staffers and guests will be in that autumnal frame of mine.

And, yes, if you're wondering, and this should probably be the first thing you wonder about when you learn there's a harvest festival at a winery, there shall be grape stomping, for charity.

Did you ever think you'd de-shoe and step into a barrel full of squishable fruit in the vicinity of DTLA? That seems like a more rustic pursuit, not one that you'd enjoy within shouting distance of the Golden State Freeway.

But if you've already crossed this must-do off your personal bucket list, there'll be other delights filling the historic winery, like savory samples to nosh, wines to munch upon, and live music to enjoy.

And, yes, the all-important raffles, to lend a little further excitment to the evening (though watching someone stomp grapes is pretty adrenaline-raising and smile-inducing).

Is this your type of autumn hoop-di-doo? Tickets are available now. Be 21 or over, of course, and snag your admission in advance. It's nearly sold out, as of two days ahead of time, but not quite.

Happy stomping, sipping, and socializing, 21+ harvest-festers!

