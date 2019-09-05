Caught on Camera: Man Opens Fire After Wrestling Deputy's Gun Away in Struggle

Video captures a dangerous encounter between a deputy and a man in Victorville. Tony Shin reports for NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. (Published Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019)

Video shows a man punching and tackling a San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy before grabbing her gun and opening fire in a chaotic confrontation that stemmed from an emergency call from the man's mother in a Victorville neighborhood.

A gunshot can be heard during the struggle, which was caught on camera. After wrestling away the deputy's handgun, the man can be seen firing in her direction.

"I was thinking about the officer, that she was going to get killed right there in front of my house," said witness Fany Contreras.

The deputy was not struck by gunfire and did not suffer serious injuries, according to the sheriff's department.

She initially responded to the Cabazon Court area after the man's mother called 911. The woman wanted authorities to remove her son from her home, authorities said. He did not comply when the deputy arrived, leading to the violent struggle, according to the sheriff's department.

The deputy took cover before colleagues arrived. In video partially obscured by a tree, deputies can be seen positioned behind patrol vehicles and several rounds of gunfire can be heard.

The 21-year-old man was hospitalized, but details about his injuries were not immediately available. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

It was not immediately clear why the man's mother requested his removal from the residence.