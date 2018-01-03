A driver who was videotaped punching a 70-year-old San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy after a New Year's Eve traffic accident has pleaded not guilty to his murder. Tony Shin reports for the NBC4 News at 5 on Monday, Aug. 15, 2018. (Published 2 hours ago)

The man accused of killing a San Bernardino county Sheriff's Department deputy in a weekend road rage confrontation was charged Wednesday morning with murder.

The suspect was identified as Alonzo Smith, according to court documents. He was expected to be arraigned Wednesday.

The victim was identified as 70-year-old Lawrence Falce, a 33-year veteran of the sheriff's department, according to law enforcement officials. Falce collided with another driver Sunday near California State University, San Bernardino. That driver got out and punched the off-duty deputy, according to authorities.

Falce later died at a hospital. The driver was detained at the scene.

Witnesses said Falce appeared to swerved his vehicle to avoid hitting two stray dogs in the street before he crashed into the other driver. Security camera video from a nearby business showed two dogs on the road.

The other driver attempted to flee the scene before a white truck rammed into him in an attempt to stop him.

Anyone with information about the attack or crash is asked to contact Detective J. Castro of the SBPD at 909-384-5745 or Sgt. Mahan at 909-388-4955.



