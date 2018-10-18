San Bernardino County Deputy Struck by Gunfire at Apartment - NBC Southern California
San Bernardino County Deputy Struck by Gunfire at Apartment

By Jonathan Lloyd and Joe Studley

Published 42 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    LoudLabs
    A deputy' SUV is pictured at the scene of a shooting Thursday Oct. 19, 2018 in Adelanto.

    A San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy was hospitalized early Thursday after shots were fired from an apartment building in the Mojave Desert community of Adelanto.

    Details about the deputy's condition were not immediately available.

    The deputy was struck by gunfire during a law enforcement call to an apartment in Adelanto in the Victor Valley areas of the Mojave Desert. The deputy was struck by multiple rounds, according to the sheriff's department.

    The deputy was described as conscious and alert. 

    It was not immediately clear why deputies responded to the residence, where SWAT members were involved in a standoff with the shooter. 

