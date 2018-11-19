Two Dead in Fire That Destroyed San Bernardino House

Two people were killed early Monday in a fire at a San Bernardino house. Annette Arreola reports for Today in LA on Monday Nov. 19, 2018. (Published 2 hours ago)

Two people died early Monday in a house fire in San Bernardino.

The fire at the two-story house was reported at about 2 a.m. in the 3600 block of North Arrowhead Avenue.

Firefighters, who faced thick smoke inside the home, found a man dead in the residence. A second man found in the home later died at a hospital.

"Firefighters in the midst of that rescue faced high heat, zero visibility -- we did have a roof collapse from an AC structure that fell through the roof," said Christopher Prater, of the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

The fire was knocked down in about one hour.

Firefighters have not determined a cause.