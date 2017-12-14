A standoff with an armed man that forced the evacuation of a San Bernardino preschool came to a peaceful end Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, after police were able to talk him down.

A standoff with an armed man that forced the evacuation of a San Bernardino preschool came to a peaceful end Thursday after police were able to talk him down.

The 21-year-old man, who led authorities on a short foot pursuit near the intersection of 40th and North E Street, began pointing a gun, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said.

Family members say the man got into an argument with his brother before the standoff.

His mother called police and the Oak Tree Learning Center was put on lockdown as negotiators talked to the man.

His mother and grandmother pleaded with police not to shoot him.

He was taken into custody by 10:30 a.m.