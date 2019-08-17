San Bernardino City Unified School District official, Perry Wiseman, was arrested on suspicion of possession and distribution of child pornography, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Wiseman was arrested Friday. He was the assistant superintendent of human resources for the San Bernardino City Unified School District.
He is currently placed on administrative leave, according to the school district.
A LinkedIn account in Wiseman's name, confirmed by a school district official, showed he is also an adjunct professor at UC-Irvine.
Wiseman is scheduled for arraignment on August 20 with bail set at $100,000.
NBCLA has reached out to the school district for further comment.