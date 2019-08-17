SANFORD, FL - MARCH 24: A member of the New Black Panther Party wears handcuffs as others rally next to a memorial to Trayvon Martin outside The Retreat at Twin Lakes community where Trayvon was shot and killed by George Michael Zimmerman while on neighborhood watch patrol March 234 2012 in Sanford, Florida. The New Black Panther party said it is calling for a mobilization of black men to search for and arrest George Zimmerman. The organization has offered a $10,000 bounty for Zimmerman's capture. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

San Bernardino City Unified School District official, Perry Wiseman, was arrested on suspicion of possession and distribution of child pornography, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Wiseman was arrested Friday. He was the assistant superintendent of human resources for the San Bernardino City Unified School District.

He is currently placed on administrative leave, according to the school district.

A LinkedIn account in Wiseman's name, confirmed by a school district official, showed he is also an adjunct professor at UC-Irvine.

Wiseman is scheduled for arraignment on August 20 with bail set at $100,000.

NBCLA has reached out to the school district for further comment.