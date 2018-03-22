A San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) deputy was arrested this week for a 2011 case involving alleged lewd acts on a child, officials confirmed.

Deputy Sam Thomas Knight, Jr., 40, of Santee, was booked into the Cois Byrd Detention Center in the city of Murrieta, California. He's facing two felony charges of lewd acts with a child under 14 years old and a misdemeanor charge of annoying and molesting children.

Booking records from Riverside County indicate he was released on bail Wednesday. He is due back in court at the Riverside Hall of Justice on May 16.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said Thursday that in July 2016, deputies at the department's Perris Sheriff's Station received information regarding the sexual assault of a minor victim.

According to a complaint filed in the Superior Court of California County of Riverside, the alleged lewd and lascivious acts happened in April 2011 in Riverside County.

The investigation identified the suspect as Knight. The SDSO deputy was arrested this week in San Diego connection with the case, Riverside officials said.

SDSO Deputy Sam Knight's booking photo, provided by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Photo credit: Riverside County Sheriff's Department

The SDSO said Thursday that the department was aware of the investigation into Knight from the beginning and fully cooperated with detectives handling the case from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The SDSO said Knight was relieved of his peace officer powers and placed on leave from the department. However, the department would not confirm if Knight was on paid or unpaid leave.

The SDSO said it has no further comment on Knight’s arrest.

Public records show Knight was hired by the SDSO in late August 2007.

Further details of the allegations against Knight were not released.

Check back for updates on this developing story.