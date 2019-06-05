A swarm of ladybugs was picked up by the National Weather Service's radar Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

Though it looked like the San Diego region was about to be drenched in a soggy downpour, it was actually something sort of magical.

A giant swarm of ladybugs making its way across the National Weather Service radar had many scratching their heads Wednesday.

The cloud of ladybugs, actually called a bloom, was about 80 miles by 80 miles, meteorologist Joe Dandrea told the Los Angeles Times.

The bloom wasn't too concentrated, but rather spread out between 5,000 and 9,000 feet, Dandrea told the Times.