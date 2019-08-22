Two San Dimas Schools on Lockdown After Hoax Threat - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Two San Dimas Schools on Lockdown After Hoax Threat

The sheriff's department also asked that parents stay away from campus, as there were no injuries reported nor any gunmen on campus.

By Heather Navarro

Published 40 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    USDA: Washing Raw Chicken Puts You at Risk for Illness
    NBCLA
    A line of concerned parents waiting to be reunited with students was building at a San Dima high schools on lockdown Thursday after someone called in saying they saw someone with a gun on campus, but deputies say there is no truth to the threat, Aug. 22, 2019.

    A line of parents waiting to be reunited with students was building at a San Dimas school on lockdown Thursday after someone called in saying they saw someone with a gun on campus, but deputies say there is no truth to the threat.

    The Los Angeles County Sheriff's San Dimas station said an anonymous person called multiple times saying a person with a gun was on campus at San Dimas High School Thursday morning around 11 a.m.

    Deputies said there was no threat found as they continued to search the campus.

    A middle school nearby was also reportedly on lockdown, despite deputies saying the threat was a hoax. 

    2019 Southern California Images in the News

    [LA GALLERY UPDATED 7/29] 2019 Southern California Images in the News
    Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

    Deputies were checking campuses out of an abundance of caution.

    The sheriff's department also asked that parents stay away from campus, as there were no injuries reported nor any gunmen on campus.

    Deputies were attempting to complete a safety sweep at 11:20 a.m.

    "The investigation continues, but we have a clear indications this was a prank call. We expect to announce further," the sheriff's station said.

    Deputies said an update would be provided at 3 p.m.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices