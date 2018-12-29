San Fernando Valley Organizations Help Homeless Get Back on Their Feet

An LA-area organization is working to put homeless back into a home. Ted Chen reports for NBC4 News Dec. 28, 2018.

After living in her car for six months, Jill Gutierrez found a temporary home thanks to a pair of San Fernando Valley organizations.

Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission and Helping Hands Senior Foundation help people, like Gutierrez, get out of homelessness by providing medical equipment and assistance finding a home.

“People don’t expect someone like me to be homeless,” said Gutierrez who lived in her car for six months. “I parked at Walmarts, parking lots, truck stops,” she said.

In exchange for their help, Gutierrez now works for Helping Hands Senior Foundation and takes phone calls from seniors in distress and clarifies that what happened to her, is not that unusual.

“Its not just one picture of homelessness,” she said, “there are so many different levels.”

