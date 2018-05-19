2 Arrests Made in Chase That Involved 2 PIT Maneuvers

Southern California's wild police chases: We've all seen them, and some can take pretty unexpected turns. Watch our collection of some of the wildest moments from the most infamous, dramatic pursuits.

One man and one woman were arrested Friday in the El Monte area after they lead police on a high-speed pursuit from Rancho Cucamonga.

The chase was reported just before 11:15 p.m. after a Ford Focus with no license plates failed to yield for officers. The erratic driver reached speeds of up to 85 mph on freeways and continued to speed through surface streets.

The driver of the vehicle continued with the pursuit after a woman rolled out of the vehicle on a surface street.

California Highway Patrol was able to successfully execute two PIT maneuvers. However, the driver continued efforts to escape officials.

Briefly after, the driver ditched the vehicle and fled towards a residential neighborhood in El Monte and attempted to flee in the backyard of a house. He threw a backpack over a home's fence into their backyard and surrendered to CHP.