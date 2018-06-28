Body Found in San Pedro Waters Where Woman Went Missing

A body washed ashore early Thursday morning in San Pedro. Meghan Reyes reports for the 11 a.m. news on June 28, 2018.

An investigation was underway Thursday in San Pedro after the body of a woman washed ashore where a 26-year-old went missing in the area.

Authorities could not immediately confirm it was the body of Haley Ora Downen, a 26-year-old who went missing in the Sen Pedro area June 23, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The body washed ashore in the area of the 1800 block of W. Paseo Del Mar at 7:43 a.m. Thursday, the LAPD Harbor Division confirmed.

A member of Downen's family was at the scene.

Downed went missing at 5:15 p.m. June 23, near the shore line trail between Royal Palms beach and the Trump National Golf Course in San Pedro, LAPD said. She was described as a woman with blonde hair, green eyes, standing 5-feet 2-inches tall and weighing approximately 138 pounds. She also has a tattoo on her left leg.

Anyone with information on her disappearance was encouraged to call (310) 726-7700.