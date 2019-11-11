San Pedro Mom Shares Story of Attempted Rape by Man Armed With Scissors

A woman in San Pedro shared her story of fighting off a man armed with scissors attempting to rape her.

A San Pedro mother said she fought off an attacker armed with scissors attempting to rape her and that the entire episode has changed her.

"I don't even want to walk my dog anymore," Lina Loera, the victim of the attack, said she's too terrified to even leave her home.

The mother of three said she believes that it was adrenaline that fueled her fighting off her attacker.

"He pressed me up against the wall and reached in his pocket and brought out the scissors," Loera recalled the attack. "Once I saw the scissors is when I grabbed his wrists."

Loera described how the man, dressed in all black, cornered her while she was walking her dog near West 32nd Street and South Carolina Street around 10 p.m. Sunday night.

"He's trying to stab me with scissors, and (I'm) fighting him off with one of my hands," Loera said. "With his other hand, he's pulling down my pants."

Up on a nearby balcony, the Creightons heard Loera's panicked screams for help.

Kathy Creighton recounted, "I just shouted, 'Who's out there? Does someone need help?' From nowhere, I just heard this voice. You coudn't see her. I heard a woman's voice reply."

"That’s when i came own here, saw her dog with the leash dragging behind, left," Ken Creighton said. "I caught the dog and went down to make sure she was okay. She had scissors in her hand, said 'The guy pressed himself up against me, pulled my clothing down.'"

The Creightons called 911.

Police say they are looking at video from a neighbor's security camera showing someone walking in the area before Loera was attacked.

After everything, the young mother was grateful neighbors heard her screams.

"Thank God he dropped the scissors," Loera said.

She added, "Otherwsie, I would have been dead."