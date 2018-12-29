Shalom Mendoza, 21, escaped from San Quentin State Prison and then may have carjacked someone nearby on Wednesday night, according to prison officials.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff says that the man who escaped from San Quentin State Prison was last seen early Saturday morning in Paso Robles.

A San Quentin inmate, Shalom Mendoza, 21, was last accounted for at the prison Wednesday night before walking away from a prison work crew, according to prison officials. Mendoza was also spotted in other northern San Luis Obispo County locations, the sheriff said.

Law enforcement officials in the area are keeping an eye out for Mendoza, according to the sheriff.

The California Department of Corrections says investigators believe Mendoza is heading south towards the Los Angeles area. Mendoza was seen at a Dollar Store in San Miguel about 4:20 p.m. on Friday, corrections officials said.

San Rafael police say they believe that Mendoza was the same person who carjacked a woman's vehicle on Wednesday. A vehicle matching this description was found abandoned off the 101 Freeway north of Paso Robles on Friday, the Department of Corrections said in a statement.

Mendoza is described as a Hispanic man who is between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing around 170 pounds and wearing a white T-shirt and khaki/light yellow pants.

The suspect allegedly motioned to the victim that he had a weapon under his shirt and told her he would kill her if she didn't surrender the vehicle, a Toyota RAV4, police said. The victim gave the suspect her vehicle and he fled. She was uninjured.

Anyone with information on the case, or who sees Mendoza -- who is considered armed and dangerous -- is asked to call the San Rafael Police Department at (415) 485-3000, Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or to call 911.

Another inmate also went missing from a nearby state prison on Saturday, Dec. 22, according to California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Justin Franks, 27, escaped from the minimum-support facility at Folson State Prison during an inmate count. He was sentence for first-degree burglary and scheduled to be released in June 2019.

Photo credit: California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

Franks is a white male of light complexion, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 143 pounds and has brown eyes and short black hair, officials said.