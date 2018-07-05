Driver Was Fatally Shot Before Nearly Striking Woman on Bicycle: Police

A driver was fatally shot Thursday July 5, 2018 in Santa Ana before nearly crashing into a woman riding a bicycle.

Police initially received a report around 5 a.m. of a driver striking a bicyclist. Officers later determined that the driver had already been shot when he struck the bike, dragging it on the road.

A woman who was carrying bottles and other recyclable items got off the bike in time to avoid the truck. She was not injured, police said.

The driver was identified only as a man in his late 20s. Investigators discovered a bullet hole in the truck's passenger-side window.

No arrests were reported Thursday morning.