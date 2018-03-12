Burglary Suspect Dies After Altercation With Police in Santa Ana - NBC Southern California
Burglary Suspect Dies After Altercation With Police in Santa Ana

By Jonathan Gonzalez and Jonathan Lloyd

Published 4 hours ago | Updated 47 minutes ago

    Santa Ana police responded to a burglary Sunday March 11, 2018.

    A burglary suspect died following an altercation with officers Sunday night in Santa Ana. 

    Police responded to a report of a burglary at KV Engineering in the 2400 block of West First Street at about 9 p.m. The suspect ran to a nearby liquor store, where he was involved in an altercation with officers, police said.

    No shots were fired, but a spokesman for the Santa Ana Police Department confirmed officers used force to take the man into custody. Details about the use of force were not immediately available.

    "Once subdued, the suspect went into medical distress," police said in a department statement. "Officers performed CPR while awaiting paramedics."

    The man was hospitalized after he had trouble breathing, police said. He died at the hospital.

    Details regarding a cause of death were not immediately available. Department spokesman Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said authorities are waiting for autopsy results.

    The officers involved in the altercation were placed on administrative leave.

