A police dog named Puskas is "on the mend" after he lost all of his upper and lower teeth -- with the exception of his canine teeth -- during the apprehension of a pursuit suspect on Monday.

The Santa Ana Police K-9 underwent surgery the following day at VCA Yorba Regional Animal Hospital.

For his "selflessness and bravery through it all" the animal hospital awarded the dog a "purple heart."

Below, a look in photos at Puskas recovery.