A police motorcycle and police cruiser violently collided in Santa Ana Sunday, police said.

The crash occurred after 8 p.m. near the intersection of Pacific Avenue and McFadden Avenue, the Santa Ana Police Department said.

Debris from the crash was splattered across the roadway, and the motorcycle was upside down and appeared to be heavily damaged.

The motorcycle officer was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition, the SAPD said.