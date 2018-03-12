A mandatory evacuation was ordered Monday evening ahead of a round of wet weather for residents living near burn scars.

View the evacuation map here.

All residents living in the extreme risk areas, near the Thomas, Sherpa, and Whittier burn areas, were ordered to leave by 8 p.m. Monday, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Residents in the high risk areas (yellow) were under recommended evacuations, though any residents with large animals were asked to consider leaving Monday.

Click here to see assessments in all California burn areas.

The 101 Freeway was to remain open for evacuating residents. If the highway needs to be closed due to mudflow or flooding, the California Highway Patrol will do so just before the most intense part of the storm, authorities said.

Get the latest information on alerts here. Anyone who needs help evacuating large and small animals is asked to contact the Santa Barbara County Animal Services hotline at 805-681-4332.

NBC4 meteorologist Shanna Mendiola said the week will start off with areas of low clouds and fog in the morning, that could slow down the commute.

Then Tuesday, chances of rain are back in the forecast. Two storms this week will bring periods of rain into SoCal, from Monday night to Wednesday morning, and another round Thursday Morning to Saturday night.