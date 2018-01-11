Coroner Identifies 17 People Killed in Montecito Storm

Seventeen people killed in Tuesday's storm and onslaught of mud and water were identified Thursday afternoon by the Santa Barbara County Coroner's office.

All of the individuals are from the Montecito area. They range in age from 3 to 89 years old. Four victims are younger than 13.

The coroner's office said family members have been notified.

The victims are:

Jonathan Benitez, 10 years old

Kailly Benitez, 3 years old

Martin Cabrera-Munoz, 48 years old

David Cantin, 49 years old

Sawyer Corey, 12 years old

Peter Fleurat, 73 years old

Josephine Gower, 69 years old

John McManigal, 61 years old

Alice Mitchell, 78 years old

James Mitchell, 89 years old

Mark Montgomery, 54 years old

Caroline Montgomery, 22 years old

Marilyn Ramos, 27 years old

Rebecca Riskin, 61 years old

Roy Rohter, 84 years old

Peerawat Sutthithepn, 6 years old

Richard Taylor, 67 years old





The cause of death will be listed as multiple traumatic injuries.

Eight people were still missing as of Thursday afternoon, according to the sheriff's department. Only an estimated 10 to 15 percent of residents fled when ordered, and much of the damage occurred where evacuations were voluntary.

The search could take days or even longer before the work is finished.