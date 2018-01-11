Coroner Identifies 17 People Killed in Montecito Storm

Seventeen people killed in Tuesday's storm and onslaught of mud and water were identified Thursday afternoon by the Santa Barbara County Coroner's office.
All of the individuals are from the Montecito area. They range in age from 3 to 89 years old. Four victims are younger than 13.
The coroner's office said family members have been notified.
The victims are:
- Jonathan Benitez, 10 years old
- Kailly Benitez, 3 years old
- Martin Cabrera-Munoz, 48 years old
- David Cantin, 49 years old
- Sawyer Corey, 12 years old
- Peter Fleurat, 73 years old
- Josephine Gower, 69 years old
- John McManigal, 61 years old
- Alice Mitchell, 78 years old
- James Mitchell, 89 years old
- Mark Montgomery, 54 years old
- Caroline Montgomery, 22 years old
- Marilyn Ramos, 27 years old
- Rebecca Riskin, 61 years old
- Roy Rohter, 84 years old
- Peerawat Sutthithepn, 6 years old
- Richard Taylor, 67 years old
The cause of death will be listed as multiple traumatic injuries.
Eight people were still missing as of Thursday afternoon, according to the sheriff's department. Only an estimated 10 to 15 percent of residents fled when ordered, and much of the damage occurred where evacuations were voluntary.
The search could take days or even longer before the work is finished.