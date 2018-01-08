Sheriff's Deputy Stabbed in Santa Clarita, Suspect At Large - NBC Southern California
Sheriff's Deputy Stabbed in Santa Clarita, Suspect At Large

By Heather Navarro

Published at 10:51 AM PST on Jan 8, 2018 | Updated at 11:51 AM PST on Jan 8, 2018

    A Santa Clarita deputy was hurt Monday morning, officials confirmed Jan. 8, 2018.

    An LA County Sheriff's deputy was stabbed early Monday morning, and the search for the suspect was on-going at mid-day, the department said.

    The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a possible stabbing at 9:55 a.m. in the location of Soledad Canyon Road and Crossglade Avenue.

    The deputy, a 26-year veteran of the department, was taken to the hospital.

    A containment area was set-up as deputies worked to detain the person suspected of assaulting the deputy, and the department's elite Special Enforcement Bureau was called in assist.

    A department spokesperson would not say whether the injury was minor or serious.

    The attacker is believed to be barricaded inside a home near Soledad Canyon Road and Crossglade Avenue.

    This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

