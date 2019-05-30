Homeowner Scuffles With Men Who Broke Into Santa Clarita Home - NBC Southern California
Homeowner Scuffles With Men Who Broke Into Santa Clarita Home

Two home invasions were reported late Wednesday in Santa Clarita

By Toni Guinyard and Jonathan Lloyd

Published 6 minutes ago

    Two home invasions were reported Wednesday May 30, 2019 in Santa Clarita.

    A homeowner suffered minor injuries in a scuffle with at least three men who broke into a Santa Clarita residence, one of two home invasions reported late Wednesday in the community north of Los Angeles.

    The crimes were at homes about five miles apart. It was not immediately clear whether they are connected. 

    In the first break-in, reported at about 9 p.m., the men broke a window on a sliding glass door to get into the home. After fighting with a resident, the men took off in a sedan without taking any items.

    Detailed descriptions of the intruders and the car were not immediately available.

    About two hours later, three to four men shattered a window to enter a home in the 16000 block of Nearview Drive. One of the men was armed with a handgun.

    A woman alone in the home was restrained during the robbery. After taking several items, including jewelry and a cell phone, the men left in a dark sedan.

