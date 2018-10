William Rivera tells the story of the night he was attacked and left for dead in Santa Monica. The attack is believed to have been carried out by Ramon Escobar, a transient from Texas.

Sleeping in a tent, William Rivera was brutally attacked and left for dead on Sept. 22 in Santa Monica.

Rivera was one of the lucky ones, however, as Ramon Escobar is alleged to have carried out the attack, and the transient from Texas was linked with at least seven brutal assaults and robberies in the cities of LA and Santa Monica.

Three of Escobar's victims died as a result of the beatings, according to police.

For the first time, Rivera relived his attack.

