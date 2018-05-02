Man Hurls Racial Slurs at Woman at Santa Monica College

An 80-year-old Los Angeles man, Allan Shinerock, was arrested for battery on school property on the campus of Santa Monica College after a call came in related to a physical altercation, according to the Santa Monica College Police Department.

Santa Monica College police arrived on scene a minute after the call, per the department, and cell phone video tells the story of a elderly white man and young black female physically engaging in a parking lot, with the old man using offensive, racially charged language.

SMC PD Police Chief Johnnie Adams said that the incident was being classified as a hate crime and stated that the investigation was ongoing. If anyone has further information to provide in relation to the incident, please contact SMC PD at (310)434-4300.

In a statement, SMC Superintendent and President Kathryn E. Jeffery said, "Santa Monica College is an institution that prides itself on inclusivity and diversity and we will continue to do our utmost to uphold our commitment to provide a safe and inclusive learning environment. We will take immediate and evident action to reinforce to our students, college community, and guests that there is no room for hate at Santa Monica College."