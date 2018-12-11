Santa Monica Locals, Your Fab Hotel Deal Is Here

Do you call Santa Monica home? And are you looking for more space this holiday season, due to visitors? There's a local discount, called the Extra Bedroom Program, to address just that need.

What to Know Extra Bedroom Program

Through Jan. 19, 2019

Savings at 16 Santa Monica properties

If you live in Southern California, and you call a citified neck o' the woods home, there are likely numerous shops or restaurants or businesses in your neighborhood or general area or larger zip code.

And, sometimes, those businesses will say "thanks" to the locals, via a discount or special or free scoop of ice cream or complimentary shoe shine.

It's just the lovely, neighborly way of doing things, a nice tradition that keeps neighborhoods, and towns and even cities, feeling a little closer, and even chummy.

Santa Monica Travel & Tourism understands this chummy notion, the idea that says it is good for businesses to notice nearby residents, and give them the opportunity to enjoy a special, you-live-here treat of some sort.

And a major version of that particular treat arrives in the ocean-close city around the holidays, when well over a dozen hotels kindly give Santa Monica residents the chance to enjoy "deeply discounted hotel rates."

It's called the Extra Bedroom Program, some 16 properties are participating during the 2018-2019 run, and the whole deal lasts right through to Jan. 19, 2019.

Have relatives coming to town over New Year's, or sooner, but you're already crammed? This is the program for you.

Do you yourself need an overnight somewhere swanky, after the hubbub of the holidays? Again, this could be the relaxing route you should consider taking.

Participants include Shore Hotel, The Georgian, and Shutters on the Beach.

There are a few steps to nabbing the lower, locals-only rates. When you make the reservation, do tell the agent you're a Santa Monica resident and you'd like your upcoming stay to be part of the Extra Bedroom Program.

And, yep, at check-in, you'll need to show proof you live in Santa Monica.

The rates are listed on the Extra Bedroom page on the Santa Monica Travel & Tourism site, so pore over all of the prices and see what works out for your still-to-come visitors (or, yes, for you, if you intend to make the booking for your own mini-cation).

Happy hotel deal-getting, locals o' Santa Monica and their lucky, LA-visiting relatives.

