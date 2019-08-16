Man Detained After Shots Fired at Popular 3rd Street Promenade in Santa Monica - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Man Detained After Shots Fired at Popular 3rd Street Promenade in Santa Monica

By Heather Navarro

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 38 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    5 Tips to Help You Choose the Right Business School for You
    NBCLA
    Police were asking visitors to avoid an area near the Santa Monica promenade Friday morning after a man attempted to rob an armed security guard with a knife Aug. 16, 2019.

    Police were asking visitors to avoid an area near the Santa Monica 3rd Street Promenade Friday morning after a man came at an armed security guard with a knife and attempted to rob him. 

    Santa Monica police asked the public to avoid the area near 3rd Street Promenade and Arizona Avenue, a very popular tourist area near the beach, just after 11:15 a.m.

    Santa Monica police said a man wearing a green hat and who had a tattoo on his neck approached an armed guard who was protecting an armored vehicle.

    The man came at the guard with a knife, and the guard drew his weapon and fired three shots. 

    It didn't appear that anyone was hit by the gunfire, but several people began posting to Twitter that they heard the commotion.

    Police detained a man who appeared to have a neck tattoo and was wearing glasses shortly after 12 p.m.

    It wasn't immediately clear how long normal activities would be affected by the investigation, but yellow tape still blocked off a stretch of the Promenade. 

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices