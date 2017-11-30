Santa Monica Pier Concert Series Could Become One-Day Fest Due to Safety Concerns - NBC Southern California
Santa Monica Pier Concert Series Could Become One-Day Fest Due to Safety Concerns

The Santa Monica Pier Corporation Board of Directors passed a motion that introduced the series as now "a one-day transitional summer celebration, followed by a range of musical experiences in the Fall of 2018 and beyond."

By Kelcey Henderson

    (Published 22 minutes ago)

    The city of Santa Monica is considering cutting the number of days of a popular pier music festival over public safety concerns from large crowds.

    The summer Santa Monica Twilight Concert Series runs eight days and has drawn up to 60,000 poeple prompting police this summer to take to Twitter to advise avoiding the pier due to overcrowding.

    The Santa Monica Pier Corporation Board of Directors, which oversees the pier, recommended the concert be held on one day beginning in the fall of 2018.

