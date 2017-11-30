The city of Santa Monica is considering cutting the number of days of a popular pier music festival over public safety concerns from large crowds.

The summer Santa Monica Twilight Concert Series runs eight days and has drawn up to 60,000 poeple prompting police this summer to take to Twitter to advise avoiding the pier due to overcrowding.

The Santa Monica Pier Corporation Board of Directors, which oversees the pier, recommended the concert be held on one day beginning in the fall of 2018.