Chester Bennington died July 20, 2017.

By Austin Green

Published 2 hours ago

    A candlelight vigil is scheduled to be held in Santa Monica Friday night to mark the one year anniversary of the death of Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington.

    The vigil will be held at Crescent Bay Park and starts at 6:30 p.m.

    It will be just one of many scheduled tributes to Bennington worldwide that will take place Friday. The band released a full list of planned memorial events Friday morning.

    Investigators ruled that Bennington hanged himself in his Palos Verdes area home on July 20, 2017. 

    Bennington's Linkin Park bandmates were sharing tributes to their late friend all day on social media along with the band's official Twitter account. Some, including co-vocalist Mike Shinoda, have used the hashtag #MakeChesterProud.

     

     

    We miss you.

    A post shared by Joe Hahn (@mrjoehahn) on

     

     

    Chester, In the past year, there hasn’t been a day that has gone by that I haven’t thought of you. I miss you, and it still hurts to not have you here. I chose not to speak at your memorial because I couldn’t formulate the words to adequately express how I felt... I chose not to speak at the Celebration of Life Concert honoring you because I knew I’d struggle to even be able to speak at all. And today, a year after your passing, I still struggle to try and eloquently express what you mean to your family, your friends, your fans... and to me. There is so much that I feel, and that I could say, and that I would want to say, and that I don’t know how to say... but one thing I know for certain, is that you are loved, and you are missed. Be Well My Friend, Dave

    A post shared by Dave Phoenix Farrell (@phoenixlp) on

     

