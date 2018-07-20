A candlelight vigil is scheduled to be held in Santa Monica Friday night to mark the one year anniversary of the death of Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington.

The vigil will be held at Crescent Bay Park and starts at 6:30 p.m.



It will be just one of many scheduled tributes to Bennington worldwide that will take place Friday. The band released a full list of planned memorial events Friday morning.

Investigators ruled that Bennington hanged himself in his Palos Verdes area home on July 20, 2017.

Bennington's Linkin Park bandmates were sharing tributes to their late friend all day on social media along with the band's official Twitter account. Some, including co-vocalist Mike Shinoda, have used the hashtag #MakeChesterProud.