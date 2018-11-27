Santa Monica city officials will vote Tuesday on whether to pass an emergency ordinance that will ban fast food chain restaurants on the 3rd Street Promenade, but the ban would extend to any restaurant or cafe that has over 150 locations in the United States.

While the ban would typically apply to restaurants like Chipotle, Cheesecake Factory and California Pizza Kitchen that have more than 150 locations in the U.S., existing restaurants on the Promenade would not be asked to move.

The ban would also include coffee chains like Starbucks and chains like Yogurtland and Pinkberry, but, again, no current restaurants would be kicked out.

The emergency ordinance take effect immediately for 60 days while the city developed a permanent ordinance, according to the .

There had previosuly been a fast food ban on the promende, but the ban was left out when a new community development plan was put in place a few years ago.

The Santa Monica City Council is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday night.