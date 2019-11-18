Santa to Ho, Ho, Go to Union Station's Free Tree Lighting

Glittery times at Union Station'll reach Full Festive on Thursday evening, Nov. 21. More free Cocoa Concerts will roll out in the weeks ahead, too.

What to Know Thursday, Nov. 21

6:30 p.m.

South Patio

Maybe, if you've got a deep merry streak, and a love of traveling by train, you've dipped into holiday joy before while riding the rails.

You may have listened to your favorite carol, on repeat, while chugga-ing between this city and some other city down the tracks. You may have even loaded a few Christmas movies onto your computer, all to pass the time while making tracks for your desired destination.

You may have, in short, connected with the Christmas spirit all aboarding on a locomotive.

But have you ever immersed yourself in a fully illuminated, song-sweet, Santa's-here happening, one that takes place in an historic train station that always seems like the perfect place for holiday decorations?

If you haven't yet checked that one off your list, you'll have a chance at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21. For that's when Union Station plans to light its tree, and invite Santa by for the proceedings, as well as kids who would like to have a heart-to-heart with the guest of honor.

The Beverly Belles, the Grand Arts Chamber Singers, and the Toy Soldiers Drumline will all be there to up the spirit, sounds- and performance-wise, too.

And might there be snow falling in the station's handsome South Patio? Well, flurries aren't in the forecast... or are they?

It's all free, which is sweet, and there are more Cocoa Concerts to come, which is also sweet, over a few select December 2019 nights.

Note that while the fa, la fun begins at 6:30, the tree'll first start to shimmer at 7:15 p.m., if you want to plan your visit.

So, you say you've listened to Christmas music while on a train? Or read a yuletide-themed novel?

But you've never been to a free tree lighting at one of the most beautiful stations in the world? It's time to update your Christmas-flavored, train-obsessed bucket list, pronto.

