Santa's Village Opening Day: A Festive Photo Peek

What's that jingling in the distance, up the mountain, not far from Lake Arrowhead? Why Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, their pup Arrow, and their friends of the Northwoods are pulling into Skypark at Santa's Village. The opening date for the attraction, which reopened in 2016 after being closed for nearly 20 years, is Thursday, Nov. 9, and loads of families will make their way to the high-elevation destination for a photo in the fa-la-la-ready setting. It's the first full holiday season for Santa's Village, and all of the merry denizens will be about to greet visitors and post for pictures.