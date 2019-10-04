Meet Sara and Sasha, Two Dogs With Heartwarming Rescue Stories and Lots of Love to Share

Sara (left) and Sasha were rescued from the dog meat trade in South Korea.

Sara and Sasha have had a rough start. These two sweet mastiff mix dogs were part of the dog meat trade in South Kora.

But now, they're ready for a caring home after being rescued by DoVE Pet Project, a non-profit organization looking to end the dog meat trade in Asia. Join them at an adoption event Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. at the El Segundo PetSmart.

Click here for more adoption information.

Sara

This playful mastiff mix is 6 months old and will weigh about 50 to 80 pounds when full-grown. She's had a difficult start to life, but Sara is ready for a loving home. She would make a great house dog, but also loves romping around outside.

ID: D19-002

Sasha

Sasah also is a mastiff mix who was rescued from the dog meat trade in South Korea. She is 6 months old and will weigh about 50 to 80 pounds when she's fully grown. Whether you're up for a hike, a walk to the dog park or a relaxing day around the house, Sasha is up for it, too.

ID: D19-003