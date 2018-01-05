A delicious fundraiser is being held Saturday, Jan. 6 at the Omni Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, a Monrovia-based organization that aims to raise funds to find cures for children with cancer.



The 2018 Indulge LA Chocolate Festival is a showcase of the sweetest way to raise such funds. Pastries, cakes, specialty drinks and of course, chocolate, will all be sampled at the event as chefs and specialty chocolatiers create and bake the stars of the fundraiser.



The tasty event will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Omni Hotel and if you have a sweet tooth, then you’re in luck! Tickets are still available here

Alice in Wonderland inspired cakes, hand-painted chocolates, and more cocoa-y goodness awaits at Indulge Chocolate this weekend. Rick Montanez reports, and samples, for Today in LA Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.