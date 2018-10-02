Saturday Bounty: La Brea Farmers' Market

Stock up on greens, berries and more every Saturday morning, right into the late summer of 2019, at the pop-up market in the Sweetgreen La Brea parking lot.

What to Know Every Saturday through Aug. 17, 2019

Sweetgreen La Brea parking lot

9 a.m. to noon

Much festive fuss is made over the making of Sunday lunch, and dinner, and rightly so, for preparing a nice, linger-awhile meal on that day is a pleasure for both cook and cook's guest.

But Saturday lunch, teatime, and dinner also have their places in the pantheon of weekend dining, and even if you're an avowed eat-outer on that day, you probably find a way to stay in now and then, especially following the frenzied busyness of another run of weekdays.

A Saturday morning farmers market has a lovely way of calming the mind and helping put plate-oriented plans in place, especially if you do want to make a supper later in the day for friends or family.

And if you're in the La Brea, Hancock Park, or Mid-City area, or even beyond, there's the La Brea Farmers' Market, an every-Saturday-morning happening in the parking lot of Sweetgreen La Brea.

The restaurant, which debuted in March 2018, thought the area could use a lovely, produce-laden farmers market, and bingo: That came to pass, through organization and hard work, in the summertime.

But the market isn't a summer-only to-do; rather, it is keeping to its Saturday schedule, even as fall and winter roll out.

California Certified Farmers Markets Inc. helped Sweetgreen La Brea make this fresh-market'd dream a delicious reality, and visitors on a Saturday can now find "local fruit and vegetables, fresh eggs, flowers, food stalls, and more!"

Running errands along La Brea? Hitting a clothes store, a furniture outlet, or simply out to see what may be seen along the shop-lined thoroughfare?

Make an early start, on a Saturday, and call upon this still-new market, one that's making lunch and dinner on the first weekend day as vital as the meals that arrive as the weekend ends.

