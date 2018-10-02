Saturday Bounty: La Brea Farmers' Market - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Saturday Bounty: La Brea Farmers' Market

Find fresh fruits, veggies, and more in the parking lot of Sweetgreen La Brea.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Published 29 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Pick Your Perfect Paradise in Avila Beach
    Sweetgreen La Brea
    Stock up on greens, berries and more every Saturday morning, right into the late summer of 2019, at the pop-up market in the Sweetgreen La Brea parking lot.

    What to Know

    • Every Saturday through Aug. 17, 2019

    • Sweetgreen La Brea parking lot

    • 9 a.m. to noon

    Much festive fuss is made over the making of Sunday lunch, and dinner, and rightly so, for preparing a nice, linger-awhile meal on that day is a pleasure for both cook and cook's guest.

    But Saturday lunch, teatime, and dinner also have their places in the pantheon of weekend dining, and even if you're an avowed eat-outer on that day, you probably find a way to stay in now and then, especially following the frenzied busyness of another run of weekdays.

    A Saturday morning farmers market has a lovely way of calming the mind and helping put plate-oriented plans in place, especially if you do want to make a supper later in the day for friends or family.

    And if you're in the La Brea, Hancock Park, or Mid-City area, or even beyond, there's the La Brea Farmers' Market, an every-Saturday-morning happening in the parking lot of Sweetgreen La Brea. 

    The restaurant, which debuted in March 2018, thought the area could use a lovely, produce-laden farmers market, and bingo: That came to pass, through organization and hard work, in the summertime.

    But the market isn't a summer-only to-do; rather, it is keeping to its Saturday schedule, even as fall and winter roll out.

    California Certified Farmers Markets Inc. helped Sweetgreen La Brea make this fresh-market'd dream a delicious reality, and visitors on a Saturday can now find "local fruit and vegetables, fresh eggs, flowers, food stalls, and more!"

    Running errands along La Brea? Hitting a clothes store, a furniture outlet, or simply out to see what may be seen along the shop-lined thoroughfare?

    Make an early start, on a Saturday, and call upon this still-new market, one that's making lunch and dinner on the first weekend day as vital as the meals that arrive as the weekend ends.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices