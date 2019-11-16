Following School Shooting, Saugus High School Plans to Resume Regular Schedule After Thanksgiving - NBC Southern California
Following School Shooting, Saugus High School Plans to Resume Regular Schedule After Thanksgiving

Classes will resume for students after the Thanksgiving Break on Monday Dec. 2, 2019, the district said.

By Shahan Ahmed

Published 11 minutes ago

    Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images
    Sheriff vehicles are seen at Saugus High School where a shooting took place in Santa Clarita, Southern California, the United States, on Nov. 14, 2019. At least two students were killed and three injured following a shooting Thursday morning at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, local authorities said. (Photo by Li Ying/Xinhua via Getty) (Xinhua/Li Ying via Getty Images)

    Following a deadly shooting at a high school in Santa Clarita, the school district has announced that Saugus High School will not resume regular instruction until December.

    All schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District, with the exception of Saugus High School, will resume their normal schedules of classes, according to Dave Caldwell, the public relations officer for the school district.

    Saugus High School, however, will not resume its regular class schedule undil after Thanksgiving, Caldwell said.

    The Saugus High School schedule for the upcoming weeek will be as follows:

    Monday, Nov. 18
    -School remains closed for students

    Tuesday, Nov. 19
    -Students are welcome to come on to campus to retrieve belongings from 10-12:00.

    Wednesday, Nov. 20
    -From 10-2:00, optional activities will be planned for Saugus students that involve helping them process, heal and move forward.

    Thursday, Nov. 21
    -From 10-12:00, optional activities will be planned for Saugus students that involve helping them process, heal and move forward. (Saugus Staff will be in Professional Development from 12-2)

    Friday, Nov. 22
    -School remains closed for students

    Classes will resume for students after the Thanksgiving break on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, the district said.

    Saugus High School Shooting Investigation Update

    [LA] Saugus High School Shooting Investigation Update

    Investigators announced during a press conference on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, that a Facebook account circulating online was not connected to the Saugus shooting suspect. A motive has not yet been determined, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau Capt. Kent Wegener added.

    (Published Friday, Nov. 15, 2019)

