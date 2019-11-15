Lost but not forgotten. Together we stand. #SaugusStrong.
These are some of the messages shared at a makeshift memorial and vigil following Thursday's shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita.
On Friday, mourners left notes in the shape of a heart on a fence outside the school where a day prior a student pulled a gun from his backpack and opened fire at random.
The early morning shooting, which was captured on surveillance video, lasted just 16 seconds. Two students were killed and three others were injured.
The campus remains closed as investigators process the scene.
Take a look below at how the Santa Clarita community is remembering the victims.